Bikie shooting, man facing charges

A MAN turned up at the Calvary Hospital emergency department with a gunshot wound to the thigh on the evening of December 16.

Police believed the circumstances of his man’s injury were  related to Outlaw Motorcycle Gang activity, and  Taskforce Nemesis was called in.

As a result, a 21-year-old, Batemans Bay man was arrested on Christmas Eve in relation to the shooting.

Today (January 8), he faces court and charges of recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm and failing to stop for police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting on December 16 or who may have information relating to the incident should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

