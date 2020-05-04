Breaking: New case breaks the ACT’s virus-free streak

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER the ACT declared itself active virus-free four days ago, it has today (May 4) confirmed a new virus case, bringing the overall total to 107.

The new case, a woman in her 20s, acquired the infection overseas, according to ACT Health. She is the only confirmed active virus case in Canberra.

ACT Health does not believe this individual has been infectious since returning to the broader community but has identified a small number close contacts as a highly precautionary measure.

ACT deputy chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston says this most recent case developed COVID-19 while overseas some time ago.

“We are confident there has been no risk to the broader ACT community,” she says.

“This individual was symptomatic while overseas and then spent 14-days in self-quarantine after returning home. They were not tested during their self-quarantine period because their symptoms had resolved prior to their return to Australia.

“Recently this individual presented for testing after developing new cold-like symptoms and returned a low positive result. Further testing has also confirmed the presence of a common respiratory virus.

“Our investigation identified that this person has not been infectious since before finishing their self-quarantine.”

Dr Johnson is now reminding Canberrans to continue practising physical distancing and excellent hygiene, and to get tested if they have any symptoms.

“While we are in a very good position here in the ACT this is a good reminder that we will continue to see more cases,” Dr Johnston says.

“That’s why it’s important that we all act cautiously even as restrictions start to be eased. That means keeping a good distance between yourselves and others while you are out and about, and also making sure you wash your hands regularly.

“I also want to encourage anybody with symptoms to go and get tested. The more people that get tested the better chance we have of identifying any undetected cases that might be in our community.”

There are still no COVID-19 patients in Canberra hospitals, three people have died from the virus, and 9521 tests have returned negative.