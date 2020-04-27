Busted: a commercial cannabis grow house in Kaleen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE have busted a large-scale, commercial cannabis grow house in Kaleen following a tip-off from a member of the public.

On Saturday morning (April 25) discovered a garage and two rooms of the house set up to grow a commercial quantity of cannabis.

More than 200 plants in various growing stages and a significant amount of equipment was seized at the property. The approximate weight of the plants was estimated to be between 35 kilograms and 40 kilograms.

At this time no one has been charged in relation to the cannabis, however enquiries are continuing and charges are expected to be laid at a later date.

Anyone with information about illegal drug cultivation or supply should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.