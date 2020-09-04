Canberra lotto player scores a million-dollar win

A CANBERRA man has admitted he spent yesterday screening phone calls assuming it was a telemarketer, not news of a million-dollar Wednesday Lotto win.
He held the only division one winning entry nationally and won a division one prize of $1 million.
He bought his ticket online at thelott.com
When asked how he thought he might enjoy his million-dollar windfall he said: “I’ve got children and grandchildren, and they are the first people who came to mind, so I definitely want to be able to help them.
“This is just fantastic; it means I will be able to retire early.”
