Canberra lotto player scores a million-dollar win

By
CityNews
-
A CANBERRA man has admitted he spent yesterday screening phone calls assuming it was a telemarketer, not news of a million-dollar Wednesday Lotto win.

He held the only division one winning entry nationally and won a division one prize of $1 million.

He bought his ticket online at thelott.com

When asked how he thought he might enjoy his million-dollar windfall he said: “I’ve got children and grandchildren, and they are the first people who came to mind, so I definitely want to be able to help them.

“This is just fantastic; it means I will be able to retire early.”

