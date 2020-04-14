Canberra: pretty as a picture… or four!

Four seasons of Canberra school teacher Mhairi Henderson took from Kings Avenue Bridge.

SWINGER Hill’s Mhairi Henderson has been on a two-year journey to capture the dramatic seasonal changes of the Canberra landscape. 

“In Canberra we have four distinctive seasons,” says Mhairi, 55, who was inspired to illustrate them during her morning walks around Lake Burley Griffin. 

Mhairi’s first compilation of photos were taken from Commonwealth Bridge, looking across the lake and, from there, she chose another few spots around the lake to capture. 

“I took lots of photos of each particular place and I had to remember where it was and then line it up again for each season,” she says. 

“I’d have to look at the landmarks and how far they were. It took a few shots to get it right.”

Mhairi, who first picked up a camera when she was a teenager at Narrabundah College, was drawn to taking photos of landscapes (especially at the coast) and sunsets.

But now, decades on, she’s been inspired by the beauty of Canberra. 

Mhairi Henderson… “I wanted to capture the essence of Canberra.”  Photo: Danielle Nohra

“I wanted to capture the essence of Canberra,” she says.

“We live in a city where there is so much foliage and trees. I just love all the colours, even when it’s winter there’s so many colours. And then it’s about bringing them together.” 

While Mhairi doesn’t have a favourite season, she says spring and autumn always allow for the most spectacular photos. 

Currently, Mhairi is working on some new seasonal photos at different spots such as Mugga Way, which she says has some lovely blossoms. But this new collection might take some time again, and she still has to wait until summer to capture the drier landscape there. 

With a growing collection of photos, the Telopea Park teacher’s not quite sure what to do with them. Maybe if she gets enough she’ll put together a book, she says. 

But most of all, she wants the photos and the contrasting seasons to inspire people to visit the region. 

 

