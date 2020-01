Share Canberra's trusted news:

A HOUSE fire in Gilmore is being treated as “suspicious” by police.

At about 11pm yesterday (December 31) police were called to a house fire on John Close. Firefighters also attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are being investigated by Criminal Investigations detectives and they are keen to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the fire, including CCTV footage or dash cam footage from around the area,

Call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.