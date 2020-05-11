Cops concerned for missing teen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TEENAGER Cihan King went missing on Friday morning (May 8) and police are concerned for his welfare.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Kaleen at about 11am, and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cms (5’3”) tall, with black shoulder length hair, brown eyes and of slim build.

Police are requesting help from the public to locate him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Cihan is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6531616.