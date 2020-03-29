Coronavirus confirmations hit 77 in the ACT

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT remains free of community transmission despite the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising to 77 with six new cases revealed this afternoon.

The new cases are four males and two females, aged between 19 and 82.

ACT Health says three of the new cases are linked to overseas travel, two are close contacts of confirmed cases and one is under investigation by Health Protection Services, but there is no evidence of local transmission.

There have been 4230 negative COVID-19 tests in the ACT to date, six COVID-19 patients are in Canberra hospitals and the rest are isolating at home with ACT Health support.

Two cases have recovered from COVID-19 and have been released from self-isolation.