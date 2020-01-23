Dangerous smoke clears from recycling centre

DANGEROUS levels of smoke affecting visibility and air quality from the recycling centre at Underwood Street, Beard, have cleared.
The Pialligo bushfire seen from Queanbeyan.

The centre was hit on Thursday (January 23) by the Beard Fire in a day of bushfire drama around the airport that at times threatened the suburbs of Beard, Oaks Estate and West Queanbeyan.

The ESA says atmospheric monitoring was conducted this morning in the areas surrounding the recycling centre and no hazardous levels of air quality were detected in Beard, Oaks Estate or Uriarra Road. Air quality is at a safe level for people in these areas.

Due to ongoing operations, the ESA is requesting members of the public to avoid areas surrounding the recycling centre if they don’t need to be there.

