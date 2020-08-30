Election 2020: Labor promises parking and footpaths for Pialligo

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr

PIALLIGO will undergo major road, parking and pedestrian upgrades under a re-elected ACT Labor government. 

The $5 million proposal includes new footpaths along Beltana Road, a new intersection with Pialligo Avenue at the corner of Beltana and Kallaroo Roads, landscaping and parking. An investigation into traffic calming measures along Beltana Road has also been earmarked.

ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr said the improvements will support an area that is becoming increasingly popular with visitors.

“We all know that Pialligo is a popular destination for locals and residents in the Canberra region, but it’s also somewhere Canberrans bring friends and family from around the country,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr said the upgrades at Pialligo are part of ACT Labor’s plan to protect and create more than 250,000 local jobs by 2025 as part of Canberra’s recovery from COVID-19.

Member for Kurrajong Rachel Stephen-Smith said the election commitment will be a significant boost to local residents and businesses.

“I’m a regular visitor at Pialligo and have been listening to locals about their concerns for pedestrian safety and the need for road upgrades to accommodate increasing traffic”, Ms Stephen-Smith said.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEverything’s hunky dory, just read the signs
Next articleNational Opera Puccini postponed to next year
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply