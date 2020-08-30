Election 2020: Labor promises parking and footpaths for Pialligo

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PIALLIGO will undergo major road, parking and pedestrian upgrades under a re-elected ACT Labor government.

The $5 million proposal includes new footpaths along Beltana Road, a new intersection with Pialligo Avenue at the corner of Beltana and Kallaroo Roads, landscaping and parking. An investigation into traffic calming measures along Beltana Road has also been earmarked.

ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr said the improvements will support an area that is becoming increasingly popular with visitors.

“We all know that Pialligo is a popular destination for locals and residents in the Canberra region, but it’s also somewhere Canberrans bring friends and family from around the country,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr said the upgrades at Pialligo are part of ACT Labor’s plan to protect and create more than 250,000 local jobs by 2025 as part of Canberra’s recovery from COVID-19.

Member for Kurrajong Rachel Stephen-Smith said the election commitment will be a significant boost to local residents and businesses.

“I’m a regular visitor at Pialligo and have been listening to locals about their concerns for pedestrian safety and the need for road upgrades to accommodate increasing traffic”, Ms Stephen-Smith said.