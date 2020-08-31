Election 2020: Vijay promises to clean up Canberra’s suburbs

Belco party candidate Vijay Dubey

IF successfully elected, party candidate Vijay Dubey promises at least $50 million of extra funding, annually, to clean up deteriorating suburbs across Canberra. 

“The government has overlooked city services for too long, and we want that to change,” says Mr Dubey who promises to get extra funding to provide better basic services and improve amenities for all Canberrans.

“I am continuously told that our suburban landscapes have been left to deteriorate. Rubbish not removed, abandoned cars left for days, footpaths broken, trees dead and dying, public graffiti not removed and basic services simply not provided.”

The pledge includes funding to continuously remove graffiti on private property that borders public land, a guarantee that every suburb will have a safe modern playground and outdoor gym with adequate bins and seating, a guarantee that all local shops will have garbage bins, publicly available toilets, water fountains, as well as adequate seating and lighting, a promise to conduct a full street tree audit, with a commitment to inspect and maintain each street tree every year and plant missing trees, and a promise to remediate all instances where a footpath meets the kerb and a ramp does not exist to make them wheelchair, pram and bicycle friendly.

“We want Canberrans to be again proud of their local streets, parks and shops, just as they have been in the past,” Mr Dubey said.

