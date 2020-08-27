Emergency controllers can now be appointed for longer

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING a review of the 2019-20 bushfire season, the ACT government has made legislative changes, which will allow an emergency controller to be appointed for longer outside of a state of emergency.

The review, conducted by ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) deputy commissioner Ray Johnson, made 35 recommendations, which were all accepted by the ACT government.

Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman said: “Changes to the ‘Emergency Act 2004’ streamline and clarify the appointment, function and powers of the emergency controller and will help foster a culture of continuous improvement.

“The maximum period an emergency controller may be appointed has been extended from seven to 28 days when a state of emergency has not been declared. There is no limit on how long an emergency controller may be appointed during a state of emergency,” he said.

“The changes will also allow for the appointment of a deputy emergency controller. We have seen the enormous strain on emergency controllers in 2020. This support role will provide them with backup and relief when needed.

“The ESA worked with the Human Rights Commission to strengthen the human rights framework that deal with the power exercised by the emergency controller.”

The Chief Minister and Minister for Police and Emergency Services can revoke any emergency declaration and the appointment of the emergency controller if they decide it is no longer necessary.

The emergency controller must advise the Chief Minister and Minister for Police and Emergency Services at least every seven days about the status of the emergency and if the declaration of the state of alert or emergency is still necessary.