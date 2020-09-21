Erratic driver rams police vehicle in Reid

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN SUV was seen erratically driving through Civic, Belconnen and Gungahlin before it rammed into a police vehicle in Reid this morning (September 21).

Police pursued the black Volkswagen Tiguan SUV after receiving multiple reports about it between 5am and 9am.

Multiple police resources, including stop sticks, were involved in attempts to stop the vehicle, which intentionally rammed a police vehicle in Reid before the SUV’s two occupants were apprehended by police in Lyneham.

Police are calling on anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle to come forward.

They say the SUV had significant damage to the door and bumper on the driver’s side.

Anyone with information or CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6635807.