Evatt offender escaped police twice

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN Evatt man sped from police in his car and on foot yesterday (May 19), in an afternoon police hunt.

Police first attempted to pull over the 32-year-old when he ignored warning by an officer to slow down in a school zone on Baddeley Crescent in Spence, at about 3.30pm.

The man was driving a blue Subaru Liberty when he accelerated away onto Kingsford Smith Drive, Alpen Street, and Alfred Hill Crescent, reaching speeds in excess of 100km/h in a 60 zone.

Later that afternoon, police received information that led them to locate the vehicle and the alleged driver in Evatt.

The man allegedly fled on foot, but was stopped when he attempted to jump a fence.

He will face charges of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, drug driving, and attempting to escape from custody, at the ACT Magistrates Court.