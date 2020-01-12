Five drug drivers caught over the weekend

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FIVE people have been caught drug driving in the ACT on the weekend and collectively face a total of 21 charges.

A “disheartened” Marcus Boorman, the officer in charge of Traffic Operations said: “It’s a pretty ordinary result for just one weekend.

“These drivers were all showing a blatant disregard for their own safety, as well as that of other road users.

“None of these drivers were caught at random drug-testing locations, which is a reminder that random drug testing is conducted anytime and anywhere.

“Some of these drugged drivers thought it was a good idea to try driving off. It didn’t work.”

One, a 24-year-old Calwell woman will face eight charges, including drug driving, unlicensed driving, failing to stop, dangerous driving, unregistered vehicle, uninsured vehicle, use of a number plate issued to another vehicle, and breach of good behavior orders.

A second alleged offender, a 28-year-old man will face five charges including drug driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving a motor vehicle without consent and dangerous driving.

All five alleged offenders will appear in court today.