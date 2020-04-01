Floriade gone but the bulbs will still be planted

THE million bulbs are bought, but Floriade has been cancelled this year due to coronavirus, says Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
The annual flower show has been held in Commonwealth Park and this is the first time in its 32-year history that it’s been cancelled.
Speaking at a press conference this afternoon (April 1). Mr Barr said there was “no way we could have 500,000 people in Commonwealth Park in September and October” even though it was being held outdoors.
He promised that the bulbs would be planted around the city over winter so Canberra would “look fantastic in springtime”.
He also said the government was looking at other options of the Floriade experience, especially as it affected artists.