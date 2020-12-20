Garrett calls for cut to feral horse ‘plague’

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FORMER federal Labor environment minister Peter Garrett has called for urgent action to cut feral horse numbers in the Kosciuszko National Park park, describing their current numbers as a “plague”.

Following an aerial and ground inspection of the northern end of the park accompanied by Invasive Species Council CEO Andrew Cox, Garrett said that an important part of Australia’s national heritage was being wrecked by the feral invasion across the Alpine region.

Garrett, who has returned to rock performances since leaving politics, also called for the Australian public to join a campaign to have the NSW feral horse protection law repealed.

“I’ve spent many years in different capacities – whether as a muso, a pollie, as an environmental activist – walking around and seeing many parts of the most beautiful country on earth for me,” he said.

“And yet to come to this place and see the damage that’s been wrought by these feral animals has broken my heart and we need to reduce these numbers urgently.”

Garrett said he could see clearly from the air the damage that was being done to the streams and waterways in the crucial catchment.

“Native vegetation is being trashed and important native species are under threat simply because there are so many of these wild horses here in Kosciuszko National Park,” he said.

“It’s really important to get all of these horses reduced in number in a humane way and make sure that the environment of Kosciuszko National Park is maintained and restored.”

Mr Garrett also urged park enthusiasts and supporters to sign the Reclaim Kosci petition to get the controversial horse protection law debated and then repealed in the NSW Parliament.

Mr Cox said he welcomed Mr Garrett’s sounding the alarm and said it should be a stark warning on the need for immediate action to halt the damage and begin the urgent work of park restoration. He also called for more public figures to follow.