Update: Lightning strikes fire in house

LIGHTENING has been blamed for a fire starting inside a home on Thursday afternoon (December 10).

Firefighters were called to Justice Kelly Street in Forde to battle a house blaze.

People were evacuated and the street had to be closed.

Early investigations from the ACT Fire and Rescue indicate lightening “may have been the cause of a small fire”.

The occupants were not harmed after the fire was contained to only the roof.

The street was reopened immediately after crews deemed it safe and left the scene.