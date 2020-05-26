Lake Burley Griffin gets a $3 million makeover

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CONSTRUCTION and repair work worth $3 million has started on Lake Burley Griffin’s more than half a century old lake walls.

Ground penetrating radar and resin injection are being used to improve wall stability to enable another 50 years of life into the walls. Works will be done today (May 26) at Lennox Gardens after work was recently done at Acton Peninsula as part of a federal government 18-month makeover around the lake.

Since the filling of the lake in 1963, ACT Senator Zed Seselja says wind and wave attrition have weakened mortar joints between rocks that has led to the loss of soil from behind the lake shoreline walls. In some cases, stones have dislodged, and paving has become loose on the top of walls. The lake walls are believed to have been constructed in the two years prior to the lake being filled, making the walls about 56 years old.