Lake Burley Griffin gets a $3 million makeover

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Lake Burley Griffin

CONSTRUCTION and repair work worth $3 million has started on Lake Burley Griffin’s more than half a century old lake walls. 

Ground penetrating radar and resin injection are being used to improve wall stability to enable another 50 years of life into the walls. Works will be done today (May 26) at Lennox Gardens after work was recently done at Acton Peninsula as part of a federal government 18-month makeover around the lake.

Since the filling of the lake in 1963, ACT Senator Zed Seselja says wind and wave attrition have weakened mortar joints between rocks that has led to the loss of soil from behind the lake shoreline walls. In some cases, stones have dislodged, and paving has become loose on the top of walls. The lake walls are believed to have been constructed in the two years prior to the lake being filled, making the walls about 56 years old.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleEden-Monaro byelection set for July 4
Next articleArtsday / Hilarious farce live-streamed by STC
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply