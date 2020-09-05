Lee promises school audit after paint contamination scare

LIBERAL Elizabeth Lee has accused Education Minister Yvette Berry of being “dismissive” at the discovery of lead-paint contamination at a Canberra primary school.

Shadow education minister Elizabeth Lee.

The opposition education spokesperson accused Minister Berry of demonstrating a “lack of respect for school communities and no resolve to address the issue of hazardous substances in schools despite many schools struggling with emergency partial closures to contain contaminations”.

“Despite the ongoing risk and disruption, this Labor-Greens government has repeatedly failed to address the issue, even neglecting general, routine school maintenance,” says Lee.

“Students and teachers deserve safe schools and parents deserve peace of mind that their children are safe when they’re at school.

“It’s not fair to our school communities to just keep putting out spot fires. We need to get ahead of the issue to ensure our schools are the best and safest learning environments in the country.”

She says the Liberals, if elected next month, will audit all ACT government schools within the first few weeks of government beginning with a comprehensive examination of hazardous materials.

 

