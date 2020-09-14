Libs pledge 2500 car parking spaces 

Deputy Liberals leader Nicole Lawder

OVER a four-year term, the Canberra Liberals say they’ll spend $50 million on 2500 “green” car parking spaces across Canberra, if elected next month. 

The parking spaces, according to deputy leader and member for Murrumbidgee Nicole Lawder will be green, which she says means they’ll be a “combination of paving stones and grass or hardy ground cover to take away that real heat effect of asphalt and concrete car parks that we find throughout the city”.

“It means that they’ll be green, they’ll be more attractive, they’ll be cooler but they will still be hardy and easy to use and stop potholes and puddles,” she says. 

“It’s a good initiative for us in terms of trees, parks as well, and of course those trees will be part of our one million tree commitment over the next coming years.”

Ms Lawder says where the parking will go, will be subject to consultation with the community. 

“It will come through consultation when we are in government and we will meet the needs of the community,” she says.

“We want to find where the gaps are.”

One example, though, she says is around Lake Tuggeranong, in Greenway. She says there is also a need for more parking in some of the smaller shopping centres and group centres.

