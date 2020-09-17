Libs promise to create jobs through shovel-ready projects

Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe. Photo: Holly Treadaway

A CANBERRA Liberals government will put $40 million towards local road maintenance projects to help stimulate the economy and get on top of the backlog of maintenance needed for ACT roads. 

The party says a 2017 auditor-general’s report slammed the Labor-Greens government for the significant backlog of maintenance for local roads finding the backlog of road maintenance had skyrocketed by 400 per cent over five years with the road backlog totalling 2.1 million square metres in 2015‐16.

The funding will be used for local road upgrades over 12 to 18 months, and the party says they will also commit $300,000 for a feasibility study into completing the duplication of Horse Park Drive and Gungahlin Drive.

The feasibility study will be tasked with assessing the scope for new trees along Horse Park Drive, as part of the Canberra Liberals’ plan to plant and care for one million trees.

Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe says as Canberra recovers from COVID-19, now is the time to inject investment in shovel-ready projects to keep Canberra moving and the economy going.

“Improving our local roads is not only about delivering the services and amenities that families rely on, but it’s also about investing in our economy, creating new jobs and moving the Bush capital forward,” Mr Coe says.

“We’re [also] confident that the feasibility study for completing the duplication of Horse Park Drive and Gungahlin Drive can be completed quickly to commence with construction in the next year.”

Liberal urban services spokesperson Nicole Lawder says the fund will help improve driver safety and potentially save lives.

“Despite Canberrans paying world class taxes, Canberra’s roads and footpaths have been significantly neglected creating safety hazards for road users,” Ms Lawder says.

“Our shovel-ready projects will target roads that need urgent safety upgrades to help reduce the risk of damage to vehicles, injury or death. Many of these roads should have had major road safety improvements years ago but Labor has grown weary and is too easily distracted.”

  1. The hundreds (thousands?) of potholes that appeared after the recent rain is clear evidence that regular maintenance has not been performed.

