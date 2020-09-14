Libs say they’ll make Canberra more car-friendly

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CANBERRA Liberals government promises to reduce travel time in the ACT, saying they will allow cars with three or more people to travel in bus lanes as transit lanes during peak travel times.

Shadow transport minister and candidate for Kurrajong, Candice Burch says this will be monitored and drivers will be open to being fined if they are in a transit lane when they’re not supposed to.

Ms Burch says the Liberals will also investigate new and emerging technologies to improve traffic flows and reduce congestion throughout the city.

“We will introduce real-time reporting of road and construction works to allow Canberrans to better plan their journeys to avoid unnecessary roadwork delays,” she says.

“We will also trial transferable city parking tickets which mean that your parking ticket will be valid in ACT government car parks with the same daily or hourly rate.”

The Liberals, she says, of course, want Canberrans to use more public transport and active travel, however, they also acknowledge that these are just not viable options for many Canberra families, and many Canberrans do need to rely on their vehicles to get to and from work and to and from school.

“We don’t believe that these people should be punished from driving as they are being by the current ACT Labor/Greens government,” she says.

“The Liberals want to make Canberra the best place to live, work and raise a family by reducing travel times so that families can spend more time together and less time travelling to and from work.”