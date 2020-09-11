Man charged for sexual assault in brothel

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 35-year-old man is facing charges arising from an alleged sexual assault at a Mitchell brothel.

The man, from Belmore, NSW, entered the brothel and made a booking for services at about 5.55am yesterday (September 11).

Police allege the man then sexually assaulted the woman he had engaged, and took her mobile phone before leaving the premises.

A short time later, police stopped his car and arrested him.

He faces the ACT Magistrates Court charged with sexual assault without consent, second-degree sexual assault and failing to appear after a bail undertaking.