THREE men have entered a house in Banks and assaulted and robbed the resident.

Police we’re called to the house at 11.40pm on Monday (January 6), but the alleged offenders has fled on foot with stolen cash

Ambulance paramedics attended and treated the injured man before he was taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed anything Banks should call1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.