Montaigne to get another chance in next year’s Eurovision

AUSTRALIA has just joined Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine in giving its 2020 entrant in the Eurovision Song Contest a second chance.

Art-pop singer-songwriter Montaigne, who was chosen to represent the country after winning “Eurovision – Australia Decides” with her performance of “Don’t Break Me” in February, will still be our rep when the Eurovision Song Contest returns in May 2021 after its cancellation for this year.

But while her spot is definitely confirmed for next year, Eurovision rules stipulate that this year’s songs will not be eligible to compete in 2021, so it’s back to the drawing board.

SBS commissioning editor and Australian head of delegation Josh Martin says the focus will now shift to finding a new song for 2021 and that Montaigne had plenty of new ideas.

