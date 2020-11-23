Motorist warning: Storm damages five major roads

Several major roads have been damaged by severe weather.

MOTORISTS are urged to avoid five major Canberra roads on their commute home after they were damaged by severe weather today (November 23) and last night, according to the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES).

Following the severe weather, ACTSES is warning motorists to not drive on Constitution Avenue at the London Circuit intersection, Flinders Way, Canberra Avenue (western end), Barton Highway, near the Bellenden Street exit, and Mugga Lane.

Since last night, ACTSES has received 75 requests for assistance, and 46 requests remain outstanding.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the ACT SES on 132 500.




