Movie review / ‘Like A Boss’ (M)

By
Dougal Macdonald
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

“Like A Boss” (M) *

DIRECTOR Miguel Arteta’s chick-flick promises a comedy. The screenplay by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelly breaks that promise.

Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish play Mel and Mia, chums since college, living, working and partying as one, now running a beauty aids store, financially incompetent although their products are good. Which is what beauty-aids tycooness Claire Luna (Selma Hayek) covets enough to offer to buy them out.

That’s the guts of a movie that has made reviewers smile, not because it’s funny ‘cos it’s not, but for the opportunities it gives for creative similes. For example, “flat loaf, which isn’t just flavourless but half-baked” (“Washington Post”); “comedy on life support, with Haddish and Byrne valiantly performing futile acts of resuscitation. Sorry to report: the patient died” (“Rolling Stone”).

It’s not so much a failure of the cast to deliver. The cause of the film’s wide dissatisfaction among the reviewing fraternity is its dopey screenplay, which fails to mould the basics of the shooting script into any kind of cogent understanding of what it’s about. Mia’s happy about accepting the invitation to sell. Mel isn’t. Fair enough. 

But “Like a Boss” lacks any sense of ethics or political awareness. It peddles sisterhood on the basis that there’s something inherently funny about women cursing, having sex and getting stoned, behaving like male stereotypes. Its jokes are coarse – no problem with that. Its sight gags do the performing talent no respect. 

The studio bosses who green-lit production of “Like A Boss”‘ are as responsible for its fiasco as are the folk behind the camera who might have adjusted its shortcomings on set during the shoot – unaware of the reality that women are as human as men with the same complexities, habits and feelings.

At all cinemas

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

REVIEW OVERVIEW
"Like A Boss" (M) *
SUMMARY
1
OVERALL SCORE
Previous articleDouble demerits: if you’re naughty, expect to get caught
Next articleMovie review / ‘Just Mercy’ (M)
Dougal Macdonald
Dougal Macdonald
“CityNews” film reviewer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply