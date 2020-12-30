MY SUMMER / Shane Rattenbury

This summer, ACT Greens leader SHANE RATTENBURY is looking forward to…
-
Heading down to the holiday home at South Durras, where I can spend some time on the beach and bushwalking in the Murramarang National Park.
- Going for runs in Canberra’s nature parks.
- After quite a hectic and long 2020, I am looking forward to spending time with my family and friends.
- My garden is in need of some love and care so I am anticipating some time getting the yard in shape.
- Lastly, I am looking forward to heading to the National Portrait Gallery to see the “Pub Rock” exhibition that is currently running. Seeing photos of live performances by some of Australia’s rock legends will bring back strong memories of the times spent at Jimmy Barnes and The Angels gigs.