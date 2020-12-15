Mystery woman puts money towards almost 200 laybys

By
Nathan Schmidt
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

Managing director Pete Macleod… “[Families] have been surprised and very grateful for what [the mystery woman] has done.”
THERE will be a welcome surprise for many Canberra families today (December 15) after a mystery woman donated thousands of dollars to 178 laybys at a Fyshwick toy store.

Wishing to stay anonymous, the woman approached the managing director of Toyworld Fyshwick, Pete MacLeod, on Sunday, asking him to split the donation evenly across the almost 200 outstanding laybys at the store. 

“She wanted to do something quite pleasant and thought she’d try to make some people smile this Christmas by contributing to some of their laybys,” he says. 

Trying to bring some joy to the families of Canberra, the woman’s gift was quite a surprise, says Pete, who, until yesterday, was still processing the payments.

After totalling everything, the gift was announced on Facebook this morning where it’s since garnered more than 400 likes.

“Since we did the announcement [customers] have been ringing up and organising to collect their laybys and have been surprised and very grateful for what [the mystery woman] has done,” he says.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMan charged for filming inside housemate’s wardrobe
Nathan Schmidt
Nathan Schmidt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply