Ngunnawal language restored in AIATSIS building name

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Maraga unveiled.

IT has taken nearly two decades, but the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies has today (September 10) officially named its building “Maraga”, a Ngunnawal word for “a strong and robust shield”.

AIATSIS CEO, Craig Ritchie said that AIATSIS had consulted the United Ngunnawal Elders Council and the Winanggaay Ngunnawal Language Group who provided the building’s name.

“Maraga” means a waddy shield, a tool of dual purpose offering the holder protection against the powerful waddy spear/club, and which can also be used as a coolamon vessel to hold babies and carry food.

“When AIATSIS relocated to the Acton Peninsula, it marked an exciting era for the Institute. Naming the building ‘Maraga’ not only reaffirms and strengthens our connection with the Ngunnawal people, it also highlights the importance of language for First Australians,” Ritchie said.

He said the naming was an outcome of the institute’s commitment to the UN 2019 International Decade of Indigenous Languages and reinforced the outcomes of the National Indigenous Languages Survey by AIATSIS, which found the benefits of languages for Indigenous peoples included positive economic outcomes across health, well-being, employment and education.

“With this simple act of naming our building Maraga, we’re contributing to Indigenous languages being more prominent and visible in everyday life,” he said.

Winanggaay Nungunnawal Language Group Coordinator, Caroline Hughes said, “For our community this is a step closer to acknowledging that this land is ancient, and its features, waterways and landmarks have always had names”.

“Ngunnawal has always been spoken here – but through policy and deliberate effort it diminished. Now, through hard work and the support of AIATSIS we are restoring it,” she said.

The National Indigenous Languages Report may be accessed here.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCalls to reduce poker machines is an ‘attack’ on hard workers
Next articleHave you seen Jasmine?
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply