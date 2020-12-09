Share Canberra's trusted news:

NIGHTCLUBS can reopen and dancing’s back as of noon Friday (December 11), says Canberra’s acting health chief, Dr Vanessa Johnston.

The reopening will be in line with the operating conditions and restrictions for other licensed venues in the ACT, Ms Johnston says.

Dancing will be permitted in indoor spaces for licensed venues (including nightclubs) that choose to have a dedicated dance area but venues with a dedicated dance area in an indoor space must limit the number of people in the area by applying the one person per two square metre rule, up to a maximum of 25 people, she says.

“For venues not using the ‘Check In CBR’ app, they must apply the one person per four square rule to dedicated dance areas, up to a maximum of 25 people,” she says.

While dancing at licensed venues is permitted, Ms Johnston says, the requirement for patrons to remain seated while drinking in an indoor space remains at this time.

“ACT venues tend to have smaller dance spaces, which is why the overall number of people permitted in a dance space is 25 people, but a greater density of patrons in these spaces is allowed,” she says.

“Dancing carries a high risk of transmission of COVID-19 as it is difficult for people who are dancing to maintain physical distancing. Additionally, dance areas tend to be small and they encourage crowding. This is why we are capping numbers in each dance space at a maximum of 25 people, subject to the one person per two square metre rule if using the Check In CBR app.

“While these rules may be a little different than in other jurisdictions, these restrictions can best support ACT licensed venues while maintaining appropriate public health measures.”

The good news comes with a warning from Ms Johnston who advises Canberrans physically distance from other groups whenever possible, practise good hand and respiratory hygiene, stay home if unwell, and get tested if experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

These requirements do not apply to dance schools or dance classes.