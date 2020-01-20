No long-weekend visits to these parks

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Conservator of Flora and Fauna Ian Walker is keeping the managed estate west of the Murrumbidgee River closed until 11.59pm on Monday, January 27.

“For safety reasons due to excessive smoke and high fire dangers I have made the decision to maintain the closure of our managed estate west of the Murrumbidgee River only. Kowen Forest and the Mulligans Flat Sanctuary will be open,” Mr Walker said.

“This change allows for some of our recreation sites to be reopened while managing the public’s safety in our more remote areas.”

As a result of this decision the following nature reserves and roads will be closed:

Namadgi National Park (including the Visitor Centre)

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve (including the Visitor Centre)

Lower Cotter Catchment

Bullen Range Nature Reserve (west of the River only)

Stony Creek Nature Reserve (west of the River only)

Blue Range Forest

Pierces Creek Forest

Hyles and Sherwood Forest

Ingledene Forest

Uriarra Forest (not including picnic areas at Uriarra Crossing)

Googong Foreshores

Lower Molonglo River Corridor

Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve

There is also a ban of naked flames across all of ACT Parks and Conservation Service’s managed estate, excluding Cotter Campground, until the end of March 2020.

Five campgrounds remain closed for the entire fire season:

Woods Campground

Honeysuckle Campground

Orroral Campground

Mt Clear Campground

Blue Range Campground

Additionally, the following roads in northern Namadgi National Park are closed for the entire fire season:

Old Mill Road

Warks Road

Blundells Creek Road

Mile High Road

“Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island, Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will remain open. The Cotter Campground will also be open,” Mr Walker said.

In an effort to accommodate recreational users, the Canberra Nature Park (including the Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves, and all pine forest areas (including Kowen Forest) will be open to the public.

Electric barbecues provided at the Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Pine Island and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbecues will be turned off.