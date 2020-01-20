No long-weekend visits to these parks

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Closed: Tidbinbilla visitor centre.

ACT Conservator of Flora and Fauna Ian Walker is keeping the managed estate west of the Murrumbidgee River closed until 11.59pm on Monday, January 27.

“For safety reasons due to excessive smoke and high fire dangers I have made the decision to maintain the closure of our managed estate west of the Murrumbidgee River only. Kowen Forest and the Mulligans Flat Sanctuary will be open,” Mr Walker said.

“This change allows for some of our recreation sites to be reopened while managing the public’s safety in our more remote areas.”

As a result of this decision the following nature reserves and roads will be closed:

  • Namadgi National Park (including the Visitor Centre)
  • Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve (including the Visitor Centre)
  • Lower Cotter Catchment
  • Bullen Range Nature Reserve (west of the River only)
  • Stony Creek Nature Reserve (west of the River only)
  • Blue Range Forest
  • Pierces Creek Forest
  • Hyles and Sherwood Forest
  • Ingledene Forest
  • Uriarra Forest (not including picnic areas at Uriarra Crossing)
  • Googong Foreshores
  • Lower Molonglo River Corridor
  • Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve

There is also a ban of naked flames across all of ACT Parks and Conservation Service’s managed estate, excluding Cotter Campground, until the end of March 2020.

Five campgrounds remain closed for the entire fire season:

  • Woods Campground
  • Honeysuckle Campground
  • Orroral Campground
  • Mt Clear Campground
  • Blue Range Campground

Additionally, the following roads in northern Namadgi National Park are closed for the entire fire season:

  • Old Mill Road
  • Warks Road
  • Blundells Creek Road
  • Mile High Road

“Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island, Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will remain open. The Cotter Campground will also be open,” Mr Walker said.

In an effort to accommodate recreational users, the Canberra Nature Park (including the Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves, and all pine forest areas (including Kowen Forest) will be open to the public.

Electric barbecues provided at the Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Pine Island and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbecues will be turned off.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleESA map tracks storm’s trail of damage
Next articleHundreds of free plants to be given away
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply