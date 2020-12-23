No one should have to suffer violence in quarantine: police

POLICE have concerns that violence could be occurring in homes that have Canberrans forced to self-quarantine during the pandemic.

It is a timely reminder ahead of the Christmas not to delay in seeking intervention for help.

Police say reported domestic and family violence numbers traditionally increase across the festive period.

Family Violence unit’s Inspector Sue Smith said the law will not force victims of violence to remain inside with their accused assailants.

“If you are required to be in self-quarantine or isolation and you are subjected to domestic or family violence, you do not need to stay home or in the hotel,” Insp Smith said.

“If you feel unsafe, please contact ACT police or the domestic violence crisis service to discuss safe alternatives and next steps.”

Police have already responded to more than 3000 family violence-related matters this year.

Insp Smith was adamant victims of violence “should not delay seeking help” should they feel in danger.

“For those struggling this Christmas period, there are a number of support services available and police encourage you to reach out and talk to someone if you’re impacted by domestic or family violence,” she said.

The numbers to contact are 000 in an emergency or life threatening situation. Police Assistance on 131 444 if it is a non-emergency, but you require police assistance. ACT police family violence unit can be contacted directly on (02) 5126 9114. The Domestic Violence Crisis Service, which provides a 24-hour crisis line, advice, safety planning and information every day of the year and can be reached on (02) 6280 0900.

