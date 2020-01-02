Rachel’s double life as a clothes-dropping ‘thief’

By
Helen Musa
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Showgirl and burlesque performer Jazida. Photo: Rachel Mia

RACHEL Reid leads a double life.

By day, a Giralang mother of two, she transforms herself at night into showgirl and burlesque performer Jazida, in which guise she’s represented Australia at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

Now she’s armed with a grant from artsACT to develop her first one-woman show, one she says will “have you dropping your guard as she drops her clothes”.

Billed as an immersive dance-theatre experience, it follows suspected thief Jazida as she flees police through every speakeasy, cabaret club, circus tent and burlesque bar in Canberra.

“Catch Jazida”, Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, January 15-19. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleThe day I darkened Mr Snooty’s doorstep 
Helen Musa
Helen Musa
“CityNews” arts editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply