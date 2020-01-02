Rachel’s double life as a clothes-dropping ‘thief’

Share Canberra's trusted news:
RACHEL Reid leads a double life.
By day, a Giralang mother of two, she transforms herself at night into showgirl and burlesque performer Jazida, in which guise she’s represented Australia at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.
Now she’s armed with a grant from artsACT to develop her first one-woman show, one she says will “have you dropping your guard as she drops her clothes”.
Billed as an immersive dance-theatre experience, it follows suspected thief Jazida as she flees police through every speakeasy, cabaret club, circus tent and burlesque bar in Canberra.
“Catch Jazida”, Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, January 15-19. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.