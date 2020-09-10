Sarah Schmidt is new director of CMAG

Helen Musa
Sarah Schmidt, new director of CMAG

DIPLOMAT Sarah Schmidt has been appointed to the role of director of the Canberra Museum and Gallery. 

A former director of the Hamilton Gallery in Victoria, deputy director at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, director of the Post Master Gallery and director of the Ararat Gallery, she holds a doctor of philosophy in art history and several other qualifications in writing and management as well as a BA in visual arts.

Schmidt has most recently been working as manager, public diplomacy, at the Australian embassy, Beijing, but in February an embassy evacuation brought her to Canberra, where she has continued her role remotely while “thoroughly enjoying the national capital”.

In announcing Dr Schmidt’s appointment, CEO of the Cultural Facilities Corporation Harriet Elvin thanked acting director Sophie Chessell, saying: “Sophie has been filling the role very capably since the departure of former director Shane Breynard but had advised me of her intention to return to a focus on learning and community programs, which is her main professional interest.”

Schmidt is expected to commence in the director’s role in late October, with Chessell continuing to act in the position until then.

