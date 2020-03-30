Self-quarantining? Cops start random door knocking

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA police started random door knocking over the weekend to “double-check” that people, who are required to self-quarantine, are where they say they are, said Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

She made the announcement today (March 30) saying that the random door knocking is an extra measure to make sure people who are supposed to be self-quarantining are doing just that.

“Health protection services with the support of ADF personnel are [also] calling all of those people every day to check in with them to make sure that they have what they need, to make sure that they’re not starting to experience more severe symptoms than what they previously had,” she said.

“We’re really pleased to have the support of both the Defence Force in terms of bolstering protection service capacity in making those calls and also ACT Policing.”

Ms Stephen-Smith said that partnership will only strengthen as there are more people who are required to comply with these directions.

So far, she said the ACT government has been really pleased to hear that most people have been really cooperative with the health protection service.

“I’m aware of one person who has been difficult to manage but the health protection service has been working really hard with that person to ensure that they get to a safe place and that they are following all of the rules that they’re required to,” she said.