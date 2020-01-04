Smoke and fire danger keep parks closed

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SOME parks will remain closed until midnight tomorrow (January 6) due to the safety issues resulting from the current weather conditions.

ACT Parks and Conservation Executive Branch Manager, Justin Foley says the ACT’s managed estate west of the Murrumbidgee River, Kowen Forest, the Mulligans Flat Sanctuary and Googong Foreshores will remain closed.

As a result, he says the following nature reserves and roads will be closed:

Namadgi National Park (including the Visitor Centre)

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve (including the Visitor Centre)

Lower Cotter Catchment

Bullen Range Nature Reserve (west of the River only)

Stony Creek Nature Reserve (west of the River only)

Blue Range Forest

Pierces Creek Forest

Hyles and Sherwood Forest

Ingledene Forest

Uriarra Forest (not including picnic areas at Uriarra Crossing)

Googong Foreshores

Kowen Forest

Lower Molonglo River Corridor

Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve

Mulligans Flat Sanctuary including Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve

Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

There is also a ban of naked flames across all of ACT Parks and Conservation Service’s managed estate, excluding Cotter Campground, until the end of March 2020.

Five campgrounds remain closed for the entire fire season. These are:

Woods Campground

Honeysuckle Campground

Orroral Campground

Mt Clear Campground

Blue Range Campground.

Additionally, the following roads in northern Namadgi National Park are closed for the entire fire season:

Old Mill Road

Warks Road

Blundells Creek Road

Mile High Road

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island, Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will be opened. The Cotter Campground will also be opened.

The Canberra Nature Park (other than Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves) and all pine forest areas (other than Kowen Forest) will remain open to the public.

Electric barbeques provided at the Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Pine Island and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbeques will be turned off.