Smoke and fire danger keep parks closed

SOME parks will remain closed until midnight tomorrow (January 6) due to the safety issues resulting from the current weather conditions.
ACT Parks and Conservation Executive Branch Manager, Justin Foley says the ACT’s managed estate west of the Murrumbidgee River, Kowen Forest, the Mulligans Flat Sanctuary and Googong Foreshores will remain closed.
As a result, he says the following nature reserves and roads will be closed:
- Namadgi National Park (including the Visitor Centre)
- Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve (including the Visitor Centre)
- Lower Cotter Catchment
- Bullen Range Nature Reserve (west of the River only)
- Stony Creek Nature Reserve (west of the River only)
- Blue Range Forest
- Pierces Creek Forest
- Hyles and Sherwood Forest
- Ingledene Forest
- Uriarra Forest (not including picnic areas at Uriarra Crossing)
- Googong Foreshores
- Kowen Forest
- Lower Molonglo River Corridor
- Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve
- Mulligans Flat Sanctuary including Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve
- Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.
There is also a ban of naked flames across all of ACT Parks and Conservation Service’s managed estate, excluding Cotter Campground, until the end of March 2020.
Five campgrounds remain closed for the entire fire season. These are:
- Woods Campground
- Honeysuckle Campground
- Orroral Campground
- Mt Clear Campground
- Blue Range Campground.
Additionally, the following roads in northern Namadgi National Park are closed for the entire fire season:
- Old Mill Road
- Warks Road
- Blundells Creek Road
- Mile High Road
Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island, Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will be opened. The Cotter Campground will also be opened.
The Canberra Nature Park (other than Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves) and all pine forest areas (other than Kowen Forest) will remain open to the public.
Electric barbeques provided at the Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Pine Island and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbeques will be turned off.