Smoke and fire danger keep parks closed

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

SOME parks will remain closed until midnight tomorrow (January 6) due to the safety issues resulting from the current weather conditions.

ACT Parks and Conservation Executive Branch Manager, Justin Foley says the ACT’s managed estate west of the Murrumbidgee River, Kowen Forest, the Mulligans Flat Sanctuary and Googong Foreshores will remain closed.

As a result, he says the following nature reserves and roads will be closed:

  • Namadgi National Park (including the Visitor Centre)
  • Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve (including the Visitor Centre)
  • Lower Cotter Catchment
  • Bullen Range Nature Reserve (west of the River only)
  • Stony Creek Nature Reserve (west of the River only)
  • Blue Range Forest
  • Pierces Creek Forest
  • Hyles and Sherwood Forest
  • Ingledene Forest
  • Uriarra Forest (not including picnic areas at Uriarra Crossing)
  • Googong Foreshores
  • Kowen Forest
  • Lower Molonglo River Corridor
  • Molonglo Gorge Nature Reserve
  • Mulligans Flat Sanctuary including Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve
  • Centenary Trail between Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve and Hall.

There is also a ban of naked flames across all of ACT Parks and Conservation Service’s managed estate, excluding Cotter Campground, until the end of March 2020.

Five campgrounds remain closed for the entire fire season. These are:

  • Woods Campground
  • Honeysuckle Campground
  • Orroral Campground
  • Mt Clear Campground
  • Blue Range Campground.

Additionally, the following roads in northern Namadgi National Park are closed for the entire fire season:

  • Old Mill Road
  • Warks Road
  • Blundells Creek Road
  • Mile High Road

Swimming areas at the Cotter and along the Murrumbidgee River such as Kambah Pool, Pine Island, Point Hut and Uriarra Crossing will be opened.  The Cotter Campground will also be opened.

The Canberra Nature Park (other than Mulligans Flat and Goorooyarroo Nature Reserves) and all pine forest areas (other than Kowen Forest) will remain open to the public.

Electric barbeques provided at the Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Pine Island and in Canberra’s urban parks will be available, however all gas barbeques will be turned off.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Hazardous’ readings for ACT air
Next articleCommunity radio station wants a louder voice 
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply