Stalker deliberately crashes into former colleague’s car

A CALWELL man who had allegedly been stalking a former colleague, deliberately crashed into her car yesterday (August 26).

Before the crash, the man, a 26-year-old, was holding a large knife when he approached his former colleague, a woman, at a workplace in Isabella Plains.

The former colleague and another woman left in two seperate car and the 26-year-old left in another.

The Calwell man then followed the two women in his own vehicle through Isabella Plains and Monash. When the women stopped at a set of traffic lights the man intentionally collided with their vehicles, heavily damaging and immobilising all three vehicles, and damaging a fourth vehicle, police report.

Police attended the scene of the collision and seized two large knives from the man’s vehicle, and arrested the man.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court for possessing an offensive weapon, as well as stalking and using an offensive weapon that’s dangerous to a person.

Bail will be opposed, and police anticipate laying further charges regarding the collision once investigations have concluded.

Anyone who witnessed, or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6616812.