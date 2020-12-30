Sydney Test goes ahead; Canberra miss cricket bonanza

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Manuka Oval.

CANBERRA’S slim albeit valid hopes of hosting a Test match during January were dashed after Cricket Australia guaranteed Sydney retained its itinerary status for the remainder of the Indian series.

The SCG was set to be scrapped for the third Test over the outbreak of recent coronavirus cases throughout parts of Sydney’s northern beaches.

The further issue was – and still unofficially remains – concern over the Australian and Indian teams, and the game’s broadcasters and media, entry into Queensland being allowed for persons leaving New South Wales despite the firm border closure.

Cricket Australia’s board made the call on Tuesday night (December 29) to keep the SCG and the Gabba for the final two Tests of this summer, handing out reassurances amid a possible quarantine bubble.

It could mean the Australian players will miss a further two weeks of the Big Bash League, which nearly half of the games in the current competition so far have been held at Manuka Oval during their absence.

Canberra was proposed in some quarters as an alternative to hosting the Test that is due to start on January 7, which would give Sydneysiders outside of the coronavirus cluster and nearby NSW country residents the opportunity to attend the traditional New Year clash.

Although Melbourne was heavily favoured to step into the role and host back-to-back Test matches, Manuka Oval initially got backing from Australian Test great Shane Warne.

The boutique venue successfully hosted a Test between Australia and Sri Lanka in February 2019.

“If not (Sydney), Canberra is a pretty good alternative too,” Warne said commentating during a cricket broadcast.

“It is a very good set-up there with great facilities, great pitch and good conditions.”

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMovie review / ‘How to be a Good Wife’ (M)
Next articleCanberrans warned to serve and drink responsibly to end 2020
Andrew Mathieson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply