Two-day operation targets family violence offenders

A MAN was arrested for breaching bail conditions and six people received family violence orders as part of a two-day police operation aimed at keeping victims of family violence safe.

On Friday (November 27) and Saturday the operation saw police and partner agencies visit 55 residences across the ACT.

The multi-agency operation is intended to keep victims of family violence safe, says ACT police’s Family Violence Unit inspector Sue Smith.

“A number of victim-survivors have been provided with support and resources while we also made contact with recidivist offenders to ensure they remained compliant with their bail conditions and family violence orders,” inspector Smith says.

ACT Policing encourages anyone experiencing family violence to contact police. In an emergency phone triple zero (000), for a police response, call 131 444. The Family Violence Unit can be contacted directly on 5126 9114.