Two-day operation targets family violence offenders

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was arrested for breaching bail conditions and six people received family violence orders as part of a two-day police operation aimed at keeping victims of family violence safe.

On Friday (November 27) and Saturday the operation saw police and partner agencies visit 55 residences across the ACT.

The multi-agency operation is intended to keep victims of family violence safe, says ACT police’s Family Violence Unit inspector Sue Smith.

“A number of victim-survivors have been provided with support and resources while we also made contact with recidivist offenders to ensure they remained compliant with their bail conditions and family violence orders,” inspector Smith says. 

ACT Policing encourages anyone experiencing family violence to contact police. In an emergency phone triple zero (000), for a police response, call 131 444. The Family Violence Unit can be contacted directly on 5126 9114.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Talking Canberra’s pie cart history
Next articleTwo ‘sublime professionals’ play an unforgettable concert
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply