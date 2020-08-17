Two men fined for breaking virus quarantine

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO Canberra men have each been fined $1000 after police found them in breach of the ACT’s COVID-19 quarantine directions on Saturday (August 15).

The first man, who has already been cautioned by police for leaving quarantine, was found breaking it again when police went to check on him at about 1.45pm. The man arrived home while police were conducting the check.

Later that night, at about 7.30pm, police conducted a compliance check on a man who had not responded to the ACT Health quarantine survey questionnaire for two days.

When police attended the man’s residence, he was not at home. Police directed him, by phone, to return home immediately. When the man arrived at his residence, he did not cooperatively provide details about why he had left quarantine.

Detective superintendent Mick Calatzis from the ACT Policing COVID-19 Taskforce said: “It is extremely concerning that a very small number of people believe their needs are more important than the health of the community. Everyone in quarantine is in the same situation, we’re not asking any of them to do anything differently.”

In the past seven days, ACT Policing has conducted 440 compliance checks, and to date, police have conducted more than 2958 compliance checks.