Unlicensed driver’s stolen car stopped by car smash

A WOMAN has been arrested and slapped with 12 charges following a crash in a stolen car in O’Connor.

The 26-year-old Chifley woman was driving a stolen red Holden Barina when she ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Macarthur Avenue and Wattle Street. She then ran from the scene.

Police say she faces court on 12 charges, including two counts of aggravated dangerous driving, drug driving, and driving having never held a licence.

On April 15, police officers pulled up alongside a stolen red Holden Barina in Downer and directed the woman driver the car to pull over.

Police will allege the driver ran a red light and drove at dangerous speeds along Phillip Avenue, Federal Highway and Northbourne Avenue towards Civic.

Yesterday (April 20), the woman was approached by officers on foot patrol in Belconnen. Police will allege the woman fled, and drove away in the same stolen car, fitted with different number plates to those displayed when it was involved in the earlier incident.

The Barina was subsequently spotted by police driving at dangerous speeds from Belconnen to O’Connor, and continued to avoid police attempts to stop. The car then ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Macarthur Avenue and Wattle Street.

Assistance from members of the community led to the woman being arrested in McGowan Place, Dickson, a short time later.

The woman will face court for: