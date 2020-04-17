Virus breaches keep cops busy in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT police are urging Canberrans to continue to abide by the COVID-19 measures after receiving more than 600 reports of virus related incidents.

More recently, since April 8, police have attended to 164 call-outs for reported virus breaches.

No infringements have been issued in the ACT for COVID-19 breaches yet but ACT chief police officer Ray Johnson is urging Canberrans to not become complacent.

“The safety of the ACT community is our primary focus, and I would encourage the community to continue to work with police together in a positive way to encourage compliance,” he says.

“I recognise Canberrans have heightened feelings about the risk of spread of COVID-19, but now is the time to show understanding and support.”

For questions relating to the ACT government’s COVID-19 response, including potential ACT Policing involvement, call the helpline on 6207 7244. Only contact police on 131 444 for police assistance or Triple Zero (000) for life threatening emergencies.