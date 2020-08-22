Weather closes covid testing site

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health has closed the Kambah COVID-19 testing site for the rest of the day due to wet and windy weather. It is expected to reopen tomorrow.

There continue to be no new reported or active cases of coronavirus in the ACT. The number of negative tests recorded in the ACT now stands at 69,804.

Testing is still available at Garran Oval, Weston Creek and EPIC drive through sites, as well as at West Belconnen Child and Family Centre in Kippax.

Getting tested at these sites is free and no appointment is required.