Woman dies two days after Batemans Bay crash

A WOMAN died two days after being critically injured in a crash south of Batemans Bay.

At about 9.15am on Sunday (December 13), emergency services were called to the Princes Highway south of Batemans Bay, following reports of a crash.

Police were told a Mazda hatchback travelling south and a Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan, heading north, collided in the northbound lanes.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 36-year-old woman, was flown to Canberra Hospital with serious head injuries. Police have now been told she died overnight.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.

