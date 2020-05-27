Zoo to reopen for groups of less than 20

A red panda at the National Zoo.

GROUPS of no more than 20 people will be able to visit the National Zoo and Aquarium from Saturday, May 30.

The limits to groups of 20 people includes children, with physical distancing of 1.5 metres required while visiting the zoo. 

Business manager Russell Jackson says extra staff will be put on over the weekend to monitor social distancing and capacity restrictions on indoor areas, particularly where people can congregate.

“We take the health and wellbeing of our animals, staff and visitors very seriously and as such will be opening in a responsible way in line with ACT government regulations and restrictions,” he says.

Russell said both the zoo staff and animals can’t wait to welcome people back.

“We look forward to seeing everyone over the coming weeks but implore everyone to closely follow all social distancing regulations at all times and show patience and understanding with some of the restrictions understandably in place at present,” he says.

The zoo will otherwise be open as usual, with the standard opening hours of 9.30am-5pm, seven days a week.

