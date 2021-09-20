ACT libraries introduce contactless deliveries

REGISTRATIONS are now open for free contactless delivery of library resources.

The home library service is tailored for anyone who isn’t physically able to make it to a branch because of a disability, illness or limited mobility, says City Services Minister Chris Steel.

“New members are welcome to join the Home Library Service, but will need a written referral from their doctor, nurse, community worker or the Canberra Blind Society,” he says.

With library branches currently closed, the digital resources section of the Libraries ACT website has seen a very strong uptick in traffic, including from many first-time users.

“Our video streaming service Kanopy has been a popular choice for Canberrans, with downloads increasing by 67 per cent over the last few weeks,” Minister Steel says.

“We have also recently launched a digital only program – the ‘Too Busy Book Club’ – including a Facebook discussion group that has got off to a great start with more than 300 members.

“The Libraries ACT website has lots of great ways to keep the whole family busy, including a variety of fun and educational school holiday activities like yoga, Zentangle drawing classes, creative writing workshops and spring gardening advice.”

And to mark the beginning of the school holidays, Mr Steel says the Mystery Box is back, too.

“Canberrans who want to request a Mystery Box can choose from a list of categories that interest them. The library team will use this list to hand-pick a surprise collection for delivery,” he says.

“This can include books or DVDs, across categories like mystery, thriller, romance, children’s picture books and many more. It’s a great way to find a new author or rediscover an old favourite.”

Deliveries to home addresses of Mystery Box and the Home Library Service will commence later this week.

More information on how to book a delivery can be found on the Libraries ACT website at library.act.gov.au