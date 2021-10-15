News location:

Aggravated burglary in Symonston

POLICE are looking for four people allegedly involved in an aggravated burglary in Symonston.

Police are looking for video images of four suspicious people in Symonston.

Between 11pm Thursday (October 14) and 12.30am  the following day, police believe there were four people acting suspiciously in the area who may have used a vehicle to leave the residence quickly after the burglary.

Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the Symonston area, particularly near Hindmarsh Drive, Jerrabomberra Avenue, Mugga Lane or the Monaro Highway, during this time frame to check for people acting or driving suspiciously. If so they should call 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

