Alleged thief drives dangerously in stolen car 

THE alleged thief of a stolen car was seen driving aggressively, at times on the wrong side of the road, along Barry Drive and Belconnen Way on Wednesday (April 7). 

Police are now seeking witnesses and dash cam footage from anyone who witnessed the dangerous driving of a grey Honda HR-V SUV at about 9.30am.

The driver has been arrested and charged with theft and driving offences in relation to the incident.

Information to 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6769979.

